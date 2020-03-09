news, local-news,

Gloucester Bushmen will look to field both second and third grade sides in the 2020-21 Manning district cricket competition. Gloucester Cricket Association president Mathew Higgins confirmed this after the side's seven wicket loss to Old Bar in the second grade preliminary final on Saturday. In the short term, Higgins said a tilt at the Mid North Coast Premier League isn't on the cards. He identified about four players in Gloucester's over 35s team who would help make a competitive premier league side. However, it would be difficult for them to commit weekly to the schedule. With water on the pitch at Gloucester, Saturday's grand final qualifier was relocated at the last minute to Wingham's Central Park. The Bushmen made a decent start to their first innings total. Wicket keeper and captain Harrison Clarke made a respectable 33 runs while Higgins chipped in with 27. The side was 4/92 at drinks and just a few overs after the resumption Higgins was bowled. When he returned from buying a bottle of water, a bottom order collapse was nearly complete. "By the time I walked back we were 8/108," Higgins said. "It was unfortunately a typical Gloucester collapse." Despite the side finishing on 118, Higgins was confident the bowlers could keep them in the game. Old Bar opener John Flemming had other ideas. He belted 75 runs, which included six boundaries and five sixes. According to Higgins, Flemming was "swinging at everything and connecting." This set the tone for the innings as Old Bar charged into the grand final within 15 overs. Jye Barkwill, Brodie O'Brien and Ben Reynolds shared the wickets for Gloucester. "We didn't bowl well, some were too short," Higgins said. "When Harry (Harrison Clarke) dropped one, we all just put our heads down." Higgins refused to blame the late change of location for the Bushmen's performance. Albeit disappointed, Higgins said the team had a blast this season. "We've had a great year, that's what I take from it. I wouldn't want to play with anyone else," Higgins said. Old Bar will now face Great Lakes in the decider.

