news, local-news,

Did you know that in 2019 and 2020 the Gloucester Interact Club hosted Clean Up Australia Day? The club may have skipped 2021 due to COVID, but it's back and ready to clean up town for another year by hosting an event on Sunday March 6. Did you know that Interactors, Rotarians and other members of the Gloucester community have been able to collect more than 100 kilograms of rubbish from the Gloucester township, parks and sports grounds in those two years? We would love for you to join us this year from 10am in Gloucester Billabong Park for 2022 Clean Up Australia Day. Help us give back to the community and help keep Gloucester beautiful. Registration will take place on the day in Gloucester Billabong Park near the public toilets on Denison Street anytime between 10am and noon. It's a COVID-safe event held outdoors. Social distancing is encouraged and mask wearing is encouraged when social distancing is not possible. Masks and hand sanitiser will be available at the registration area. If you are unable to help out on the day, you can still make a tax-deductible donation directly to Clean Up Australia. Your donation will allow Clean Up Australia to continue to give free resources and materials to communities, schools and youth groups all year round, supporting a new generation of Australians to clean up, fix up and conserve the beautiful Australian environment. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact Gloucester Interact Club through its Instagram page @gloucesterinteract or via email rikofitzy@gmail.com. Gloucester Interact Club is part of the Gloucester Rotary Club and is driven by the youth of Gloucester.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/24b8113b-5d7d-4a02-a135-bbc335450686.jpg/r0_50_1125_686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg