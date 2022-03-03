news, local-news,

Clean Up Australia Day is almost here - are you ready to lend a hand? Gloucester Interact Club will be hosting an event in town on Sunday March 6 and everyone in the community is encouraged to come out. Help us keep the town, parks, and sports grounds tidy and free of litter. Registration will take place on the day in Gloucester Billabong Park near the public toilets on Denison Street anytime between 10am and noon. Make it a family or friend group day out or join a group on the day and make new friends. Please bring a pair of gloves to protect your hands, a hat to be sun safe and a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day. Rubbish bags will be provided upon registration. Enjoy some live music by Barrington musician Rattlesnake Willie and grab an infamous Gloucester Rotary Club sausage sandwich after all of your hard work. RELATED: It's time to step up for Clean Up Australia Day All volunteers will receive a free snag and a certificate of acknowledgement for their contribution of their time and effort. This is a COVID-safe event. Social distancing is encouraged and mask wearing is encouraged when social distancing is not possible. Masks and hand sanitiser will be available at the registration area. If you are unable to help out on the day, you could still make a tax-deductible donation directly to Clean Up Australia. Your donation will allow Clean Up Australia to continue to give free resources and materials to communities, schools, and youth groups all year round, supporting a new generation of Australians to clean up, fix up and conserve the beautiful Australian environment. Please join the Gloucester Interact Club volunteers in giving back to the community. For more information, contact the club through its Instagram page @gloucesterinteract or via email rikofitzy@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/3959e2cd-e82f-421c-88b8-af2b30d89358.jpg/r0_110_1528_973_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg