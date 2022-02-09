news, local-news,

Evelyn Blanch started playing golf just to get up and moving after experiencing a serious stroke and it wasn't long before she started raking in the titles. "I won the C-grade title the first year I played," Evelyn smiled. And that was just the start. She continued on to take out the B grade title a few years later plus numerous women's and mixed foursome titles, not to mention a consecutive run of club champion titles. It all started in 2007, around six years after she was left paralyzed from the stroke. "I was told I would never walk again," she said. Being told she couldn't sparked a determination in her to get up and get moving again. And that's how the Gloucester Women's Golf Club came into her life. Her husband, Doug had been a long time player, along with their son, Paul and so the club seemed like the right place for her to go. "It was about getting out and doing something," Evelyn said. Although she admits it was challenging in the beginning, she stuck with it. "I'm not a quitter." Not only was she getting out once a week to walk the course but she found a social outlet with other players. "I was well supported by the women in the beginning and it really made a difference. I'm thankful to them for all of their help," Evelyn said. It's been14 years since she first picked up a golf club and her record is on the honour boards in the clubhouse. Her titles (so far) are: C-grade champion 2007, B-grade champion 2011, club champion 2019, 2020 and 2021 and women's foursomes (with Myrelle Fraser) 2019, 2020, 2021. But the one's she most proud of are the six years running she's won the mixed foursomes with Paul. Together they'd been crowned champions each year since 2016 and it's believed they are the first mother/son combo to win together since 1976. Evelyn has claimed all the championship titles the club has to offer - a trifecta of the trifecta, so to speak. "It's a great achievement to win the trifecta but winning with Paul is as good as any of it," she said. But it isn't all about the accolades for Evelyn. "I enjoy playing golf - winning is just a bonus."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/a351ba5a-6281-488b-935e-f58bebf188f2.JPG/r0_291_6000_3681_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg