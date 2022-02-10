news, local-news,

Cancer Council NSW is inviting Gloucester residents affected by cancer to share their cancer support needs to help identify services needed in the area. As part of Cancer Council's efforts to improve the quality of life of cancer patients and carers, the charity is conducting a survey that will investigate the supportive care needs of people affected by cancer. The aim of the research is to identify needs that are not being met and the difficulties that people experience when accessing cancer support services. The study will ask participants about their supportive care needs such as physical and daily living, psychological, access to services, and financial needs. Cancer Council's Community Programs Coordinator (Lower Mid North Coast) Tim Chapman said that anyone with a current or past cancer diagnosis and those caring for someone affected by cancer can take part in the research. "The findings from this research will be used to plan Cancer Council services and to campaign for broader health system changes to make sure all people affected by cancer are able to find the support they need," Tim said. "We know that people affected by cancer in rural and remote areas of NSW may experience barriers when accessing cancer care and support compared to those living in metropolitan areas. These may include travelling long distances for their treatments and out-of-pocket costs. "By Gloucester locals sharing their cancer experiences for our research, we can gain a better understanding about what the gaps are in supportive care and the current unmet needs of those affected by cancer in our community," he said. Gloucester residents affected by cancer can learn more and participate in the study by visiting www.cancercouncil.com.au/research/community-involvement-research/research-study-supportive-care-needs-of-people-affected-by-cancer-survey/ For cancer information and support, call Cancer Council's free phone line on 13 11 20 or visit www.cancercouncil.com.au/get-support/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/8462889a-4194-41ab-b55f-acae73b90c05.jpg/r0_120_1646_1050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cancer Council NSW invites Gloucester cancer patients and carers to complete services survey