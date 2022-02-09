MidCoast Council restarts community consultation for its Aboriginal Action Plan
After a delayed started back in 2020 due to COVID, MidCoast Council is restarting the development of its first Aboriginal Action Plan with pop-ups planned around the region.
Council ran an online survey in March 2020 with plans to conduct focus groups across the region in April and May once the data was collated. However, COVID restrictions put a stop to the community consultation and council opted to postpone the events until now.
According to council's liveable communities director, Paul De Szell the pop-ups are designed to encourage community conversation and participation, and encourage members of the community to come along for a chat with our Aboriginal community development officers.
"We want to begin a conversation with Aboriginal communities in the Mid Coast about what's important and how we can improve outcomes together across a range of every-day experiences," Mr De Szell said.
"It's especially important to us to support strong and enduring local indigenous cultures."
Mr De Szell said council was keen to learn how the priority areas identified by the State and Federal governments were relevant for the Mid Coast.
These priority areas are health and wellbeing, education training and employment, housing, safe communities and justice, inclusion and participation, and family and culture.
"We'll also be talking to agencies who have programs in place to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people on the Mid Coast, and finding out how we can work together to better deliver for our communities," he said.
We want to begin a conversation with Aboriginal communities in the Mid-Coast about what's important and how we can improve outcomes together across a range of every-day experiences.MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell
The pop-ups will be COVID-safe, with check-ins, sanitiser and social distancing in place. If you're not feeling well on the day, please don't attend.
Alternative arrangements can be made to ensure everyone who wishes to participate gets the opportunity.
If you can't make a pop-up to share your thoughts, you can provide feedback and/or register to join a focus group on council's website at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/aboriginal-action-plan
Youth engagement workshops will also get underway in the region's public high schools in February.
Pop-ups will take place from 10am until 12pm at:
- Tea Gardens Library, Monday, February 7;
- Ruprecht Park Taree, Thursday, February 10;
- Old Bar Library, Friday, February 11;
- Taree Indigenous Development and Employment, Tuesday, February 15;
- Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council (12pm start) Thursday, February 17;
- Wingham Central Park, Friday, February 18;
- Little Street Baths, Forster, Monday February 21;
- Forster Cabarita Flats/Tobwabba Medical Centre, Wednesday, February 23;
- Harrington library Thursday , February 24;
- Gloucester Billabong Park, Friday, February 25;
- Wade Park Bulahdelah, Wednesday, March 2, and
- Nabiac library, Thursday, March 3.
Did you know that close to seven per cent of the region's residents identify as either Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, above the NSW regional average of 4.7 per cent.