Community groups and not-for-profit organisations that delivered food and care hampers to community members across regional NSW during the 2021 COVID lockdowns can now apply to recoup up to $30,000 of distribution costs. Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said the NSW Government was committed to supporting community groups and not-for-profits in their important work. "We know that many community groups had to dip into their own funds to distribute hampers and relief packs to people who needed extra support during the lockdowns," Ms Cooke said. "This funding opportunity will cover expenses like fuel, couriers, and logistics costs, helping them to continue their wonderful work into the future." The Resilience NSW COVID Regional Community Support (CRCS) program will be funded by the NSW Government and administered by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR). Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons recognised the contributions that had been made to support communities impacted by COVID-19. "These groups deserve our gratitude for all they have done to support their fellow community members in regional and rural areas of NSW," Mr Fitzsimmons said. Chief Executive Officer of FRRR, Natalie Egleton said that regional community groups across NSW have worked hard to support their communities through COVID, despite themselves facing funding and operational challenges. "Rural not-for-profits' resources are stretched incredibly thin, and for many groups, the costs of distributing these hampers came out of their own pockets, so getting money back into their kitty is vital," Ms Egleton said. "We have worked closely with Resilience NSW to ensure that the reimbursement application process is straight-forward but if you have any questions just give us a call on 1800 170 020 and our team will be happy to talk you through it." Applications close 5pm on Tuesday March 1 with reimbursed funds being available in late April. A second stream of this program will open in March. The Capacity Building Stream is designed to help strengthen local community groups and not-for-profits in regional areas, so that they are better able to continue supporting their communities through COVID and future crises. To find out what can be funded through the Reimbursement Stream, and to apply, visit https://frrr.org.au/ResNSW-Covid-Support.

Community groups encouraged to apply for Resilience NSW COVID Regional Community Support reimbursement