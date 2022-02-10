news, local-news,

It's been close to 10 months since the funding announcement for Gloucester netball courts' makeover and work has finally commenced. Federal member for Lyne, David Gillespie originally visited the courts on 27 April 2021 to announce the successful $300,000 grant funding from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. Dr Gillespie returned to the courts on Wednesday, January 26, only to find out MidCoast Council hadn't started the works yet. According to council's executive manager community spaces, Dan Aldridge work has been delayed due to COVID and weather - it being a very wet summer. "But fencing is due to go up on Friday (February 4) with profiling of the surface to begin," Dan said. The project has been sitting on the council's 'to do' list as an unfunded priority for the past few years, so when the funding was secured, council was as eager for the work to commence as the netball club was. RELATED: Netball gets funding for court reconstruction Initially the funding was allotted for court resurfacing and a new amenities block at the Nancy Smith Netball Complex. However the work to fix the courts' surface has turned out to be bigger than expected, according to Dan. Instead of resurfacing, the project will essentially see three brand new courts built. "It will sit about 100 millimetres higher than the current courts but we'll be using as much of the existing pavement as possible as foundation," Dan explained. The project should take three to four weeks to complete - weather depending. So what does this mean for the start of the netball season. According to Gloucester District Netball Club treasurer, Tonia Channon the normal twilight competition that runs in line with the school terms will be postponed. "It will be brilliant to be using the new courts for the Saturday competition through winter," Tonia said. The club plans to kick off the Saturday junior competition in term two., as it generally runs on the grass courts next to the bitumen courts. While the mixed twilight competition start date, which run wholly on the surfaced courts, will be dependent upon when the courts are completed. It's a well known fact for all those who have played netball in Gloucester that courts were in dire need of fixing. So the club's members are more excited about the prospect of the new bright blue playing surface and less worried about when the competition will start. Dr Gillespie joined club members' anticipation as they bid farewell to the old courts during his visit on Australia Day. "These upgrades are going to be transformative and will mean the courts will be ready well in time for the competition in school terms two and three," Dr Gillespie said.

