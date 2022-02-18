news, local-news,

Gloucester Hockey Club is determined to get back up and running after vandalism destroyed the club's goals, and a federal grant is helping move things along as well as making the club's volunteers' work a little easier. After a vehicle tore up the fields in Cook Park, taking out one of the club's goals in October 2021, the club decided it was time to build new goals, and thanks to $4000 from the federal government's Volunteer Grant, they will be portable. According to club treasurer, Dave Keen the goals can be moved more easily when needing to prepare the fields and can also be stored away safety during the off season. "The grants helps us build three new sets of goals that are easier to manoeuvre for our volunteers," Dave explained. "The old goals took three to four people to move them while the new ones will only take one." The club was scrambling for funding to repair the damage after taking a hit with COVID impacting membership and fundraising activities for two years. RELATED: Gloucester Hockey Club disappointed after Cook Park destroyed by vandalism The field was repaired quickly by MidCoast Council, so the club only needed to focus on the goals. Despite receiving generous offers of support from community members to help repair the existing structures, the state of the goals was simply too far gone. The club uses Cook Park for its local junior competition and ensuring the players have the safest equipment is a priority. Member for Lyne, David Gillespie delivered the funding news on Wednesday, January 26. "It's great we can support such an historic and successful local sporting club," Dr Gillespie said. The funds combined with the monies donated from the Gloucester Community Shop, the Gloucester Rugby Union Club and members of the community will see the club construct brand new goals on wheels. The club is also looking to secure funding to construct a new multi-purpose field in Gloucester District Park that can support a range of sports including hockey, basketball, netball and tennis. If successful in its bid, it will be able to hold larger competitions, as well as attract part of the Manning competition to play in the region. Gloucester players have long travelled to Taree to be a part of the competition and the prospect of having a few home games is very appealing. "We're looking forward to a great year. Our club is doing well in terms of getting locals up to representative level; we're punching above our weight," Dave said. The hockey season runs from the end of March until September. For more information visit the club's Facebook page or email ghclub17@gmail.com.

