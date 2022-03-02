news, local-news,

Gloucester Soccer Club has been successful in its bid to secure more federal funding and this time it's all about the volunteers. Federal Member for Lyne David Gillespie recently announced the club's allocation of $3000 from the Volunteers Grant fund. For club president John Hughes, it's just another step toward a strong future for the club after finding funding success over the past few years to help build a canteen and install lights on the soccer fields. "We are excited to receive this funding which provides a kick start for our year and helps to keep us on track into the future," John said. The application for funding came about after several players expressed interested in becoming referees. RELATED: Soccer fields full of lights "This funding will assist in putting players through a course which will qualify them," John explained. Part of the funds will also go toward the purchase of a laptop computer that can be used by the club's secretary, dedicated to the club's needs. Gloucester Soccer Club runs a variety of different competitions throughout the year including the Saturday morning junior competition, Summer 6s and women's futsal. Registrations are open for the winter competition with the season due to kick off on Saturday, April 30. For more information visit the club's website or Facebook page. Volunteer Grants support community organisations by promoting awareness to increase participation in volunteering. Grants of between $1000 and $5000 are available to assist eligible not-for-profit organisations support the efforts of their volunteers.

