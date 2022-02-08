news, local-news,

Councillor Alan Tickle congratulated the community on its judicious use of water over the past year, at the MidCoast Council ordinary meeting on Wednesday, February 2. "I applaud the community on the actions they have taken and I encourage the community to keep that sort of energy up," Cr Tickle said. The council report tabled at the meeting, Water Usage, Water Resources and the Outlook Ahead, showed that water usage was down 1.3 per cent down on the median in 2020, and 8.4 per cent down on the median of the past few years, and that water usage has been below the median for most of the previous year. The report says that is largely a result of significantly more rainfall than the usual annual total. But it appears the reduction in water usage is not just because of more rainfall, but because of lessons learnt during the drought. "It ...suggests that the drought event in 2019/2020, together with increases in the second step pricing, has influenced long term water use across our community," the report states. Comparison charts in the report show that water usage in 2021 in the Manning, Bulahdelah and Tea Gardens schemes was mostly lower than average. It was similar in Gloucester, although water usage in the Gloucester system was higher from the end of March through to June. Stroud, however, bucked the trend with higher than usual water usage recorded throughout most of the year. The report says this is mainly due to "additional water carting from construction, and new connections in the Stroud area. Data also indicates that there is a potential leak in the Stroud Road area, which is still under investigation." There were no water restrictions introduced in any part of the MidCoast local government area, and it is anticipated none will be introduced in the next three months. State of the water resources While the Manning River is flowing well, and despite the higher than normal rainfall figures, Bootawa Dam is nowhere near at capacity, sitting at 64 per cent on January 17, 2022. There are more than 150 days of water in on river storage in the Bulahdelah system, however water quality is poor. The Tea Gardens aquifer is at medium range, and the off river storage in the Stroud scheme (Karuah River) is at 93 per cent. The Barrington River (Gloucester scheme) has flow of 1705 megalitres a day, and water consumption is lower than usual. There is no water security for this scheme as there is no storage. Weather outlook On January 13, 2022 the Bureau of Meteorology predicted rainfall totals within our region between February and April 2022 with a 70 to 75 per cent chance of above average rainfall of between 300 to 600mm for the three month period. The council report also states that there is an increased chance of unusually high rainfall (in the top 20 per cent of historical records) for February to April along eastern Queensland and coastal NSW.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/d0bee55b-16ec-42d1-a682-d1f262ccc9b5.JPG/r2_3_1197_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg