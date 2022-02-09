Uptown Country has been operating for around three and a half years under its new name. When Evette Terras bought a half share of the family business that had been operating for the past 30 years, she changed the name to make it more of her own. At the end of the financial year last year, Evette bought her business partner out and is now the full owner of Uptown Country. "My aim is to bring our customers a collection of hand-chosen quality clothing, jewellery, accessories and giftware that meet the needs of city and country living," says Evette. Evette reflects on what it means to be nominated for this award. "To say I'm blown away is an understatement," says Evette. I was advised that this is a really exciting prestigious award to be recognised as a finalist in because it is my customers that have nominated me. "I am very humbled to be recognised for this award and have my wonderful customers to thank." Evette employs her mother two and a half days per week in the store. "Our fashion range is a mix of everyday lifestyle and special occasion pieces for men and women. "Our well-known labels are renowned for their on-trend timeless style, comfort, and quality. Our beautifully curated home and giftware lines have inspired many who love browsing our range of eclectic and modern pieces. "We focus on bringing you a range that reflects quality and affordability, with that little something special that you don't often find in other stores. As a small business owner, I am very passionate about my boutique and making sure my customers receive the highest level of customer service. The secret to her success, says Evette is her absolute passion for what she does every day and knowing her customer base. "By listening and talking to my customers, I can create a unique shopping experience for them in store and online. Evette has many plans for the future of her business. "I just need to find the time to finish them," she says. "Life is never boring, that's for sure. My goal is to never stop evolving; change is always exciting, and to see your hard work come to life at the end of each day is very rewarding. "At the moment, I am looking into cost-effective ways of increasing traffic to my website. This is an incredible platform to showcase what my store has to offer and has been extremely beneficial over the last couple of years to generate more sales," says Evette. "To be nominated for this award, I need to thank my wonderful customers, as I couldn't do what I love doing without you. Thank you," says Evette.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/4c2ee101-ee11-450d-91a7-910a93eee0d6.jpg/r0_394_2515_1815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

People's Choice Finalist: Uptown Country

