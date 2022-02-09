news, local-news,

As Taylah Eyre-Hughes prepares to attend the Sydney Royal AgShow NSW Young Woman Zone 1 finals, she's also getting ready to say goodbye to the Gloucester 'Showgirl' title. Not only has she been one of the longest running 'showgirls', being named at the start of COVID in 2020, she's also the last one to hold the title of 'showgirl' with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) changing to the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition at the start of 2022. Despite the unusual couple of years, and the fact that Taylah was never able to perform showgirl duties at an actual Gloucester Show (having been COVID cancelled then flood cancelled), she has made the most of the opportunity. "I've definitely learned a lot about agricultural being in this young rural woman persona. And it has opened doors and opportunities in the future," Taylah explained. Taylah attended a personal development weekend in Dubbo on January 8 - 9 in preparation for the zone finals. "It was a good weekend. We learned a whole range of things including table etiquette, how to walk and talk properly and we worked on posture, make-up, hairstyle and clothing," Taylah explained. Despite the threat of COVID making her voyage to the finals a bit up in the air, she has committed to attending the event in Lismore on Saturday, February 12. RELATED: Taylah is Gloucester's new showgirl "I don't want to pass up the experience it offers," she said. "If I place in the top two I advance to the Sydney Royal Easter Show." When it's all over, she'll be ready to hand over the baton to Gloucester's Young Woman 2022 and with it, support and advice. "It's an adventure and you learn something new everyday," Taylah said. "I'm glad I did it." Gloucester Show society has put the call out for expressions of interest with organiser, Sheree Carson Laurie on the look out for the next young rural women's mentor. "Basically we are looking for a local rural ambassador to represent the Gloucester district and surrounding areas," Sheree explained. "The participants need a sound knowledge of their local area and government bodies and will attend a luncheon and interview with the judges to determine who will represent Gloucester." And Sheree knows what she's talking about having been Gloucester 'Showgirl'. "I was lucky enough to win zone one in 1981 and went to Sydney as guest of the RAS," she recalled. "I was treated to harbour cruises, cocktail parties, dinners, theatre restaurants and attended a dinner dance with Prince Charles." "I consider myself very lucky to have been part of this time in Sydney and would encourage our local young women to enter. Building new friendships and learning more about our area." Interested women need to be aged between 18 and 25 years who are ideally connected to the land via occupation, family or desire. Entries close on Friday, February 25. For more information or to express interest contact Sheree on 0428 466 463 or via email at sheree.carson@hotmail.com.

