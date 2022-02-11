EVs becoming the future

news, local-news,

When you drive on the highway or in the city, you may notice an increase in electric vehicles (EVs). New EV registrations in NSW was 7430 in 2021 and with recharging stations at Newcastle, Maitland, Nabiac, Taree and Gosford, driving an EV to Sydney is not an issue. But EVs shouldn't only be seen for their benefits to city dwellers where there is more air pollution. Rural areas are where the real financial gains can be made by road users, including private vehicles, buses, commercials, fleet vehicles and trucks. In the country, we are more reliant on privately owned vehicles because distances and population density make public transport less available. We also need to travel greater distances and our vehicles tend to be bigger. More distance, less fuel efficiency, larger and older vehicles means switching to a comparably sized electric vehicle makes a lot of sense. In 2021, the Electric Vehicle Council estimated that the average cost of fuel for an internal-combustion engine vehicle is $1.50 per litre, compared to electric cars, which cost the equivalent of 0.33c per litre. Additionally, considering that most rural dwellings are detached and can have solar panels, it is conceivable to cut vehicle fuel costs to zero. Getting your car's fuel for free makes the purchase of solar panels more satisfying and financially feasible. There are other real benefits in moving to EVs in the bush. With far less moving parts and features like regenerative braking, the overall lower maintenance cost of an electric compared to a petrol driven machine will translate to overall higher cost savings for rural drivers compared to city ones. Electric vehicles can be powerful and all-wheel drive. You already see them towing trailers, boats and caravans. Fuel and maintenance savings are important, but the upfront cost of switching to an EV is still high. Thankfully, manufacturers and governments are all moving in the same direction now with increases in car models (30 last year, 60 by the end of 2022) and incentives for businesses to build electric fleets and roll out charging infrastructure. These factors should contribute to demand and bring prices down. The Australian Government's Future Fuels and Vehicles Strategy released in early November 2021, predicts that by 2030, battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will make up 30 per cent of new light vehicle sales. The strategy also quotes research that says EVs will reach price parity around the middle of this decade for light vehicles. As we see more visitors driving through the bush in EVs we might wonder what we are missing. EG is working with MidCoast Council to secure a fast charging station in Gloucester.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/ac743652-033e-4378-b56a-bae0558a2ac5.jpg/r4_16_1446_831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg