MidCoast Council investigating feasibility of food and garden organic waste processing

A Notice of Motion put forward by councillor Dheera Smith about a food and organic waste collection trial at MidCoast Council's February ordinary meeting was withdrawn by Cr Smith at the meeting. The motion called for council to conduct a food and organic waste collection trial during a school holiday period before the peak holiday period in 2022/2023 summer holidays. However, in his response to the Notice of Motion, director of liveable communities Paul De Szell said that council has already hired consultants to undertake a feasibility study for Food and Garden Organic processing which should be completed by June 2022, after which time a trial could be implemented. "The intent of the feasibility study is to identify the most economical and environmentally sustainable FOGO Service for MidCoast Council residents," Mr De Szell said. "FOGO (food organics and garden organics) has been mandated by the State government under the new NSW Waste Strategy and to ensure the best value for money for the MidCoast community, the Waste Services team will develop a Project Plan for the design, development and implementation of a FOGO service once the feasibility study has been completed." Historic data from council's waste audits show that approximately 36 to 45 per cent of red bin garbage could be diverted to FOGO processing.

