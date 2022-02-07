Hebby's Day at the bowling club

news, local-news,

Saturday (January 29) morning mixed bowls at the Gloucester Bowling Club had a small turnout as Hebby's Day trials were on in the afternoon. Only a few of the fitter players decided to play both morning and after noon. The money winners on the day were Max Stevens and Joan Ridgeway. The game results were: Max Stevens and Joan Ridgeway defeated Dennis Bartlett and Ken Bryant 18-14 (14+4) David Hjorth and Judy Sheely defeated Di Lockwood and Jill Everett 18-13 (13+5) Sue Bryant, Joy Hurworth and Alec Laurie defeated Elle Fraser, Bruce Fraser and Stephen Hurworth 13-12 (12+1). A big thank you to Alec for filling in at the last moment. Saturday afternoon was the Hebby's Day trial A good turn out of 10 teams (40 players). Some very good teams nominated and it showed especially with the tension and sledging by certain teams. The games were played over two rounds of ten ends each. Playing only 10 ends made for some close results. The overall winner on the day was - the John Andrews team. Congratulations to them. Results were: Round 1 Gordon Pritchard, Allan Rose, Luis Urby and Tony Tersteeg defeated Link Groves, Mark Blanch, Stephen Hurworth and Rob Hayes 12-4 (12+8) Alec Laurie, Peter Sansom, George Wisemantel and Garry Spokes defeated Rob Bowden, Terry Davies, Don Meiloff and Bob Chalmers 13-12 (11+1) Ken Bryant, Steve Kriss, Kevin Burley and John Andrews defeated Paul Sheridan, Andrew Henderson, Grahame Turnbull and Rob Heiniger 10-5 (10+5) Nico, Nev Atkins, Mike Sheely and Kevin Everett defeated K. Baker, P. Groves, Wayne Groves and Terry Higgins 10-4 (9+6) Steve Higgins, Matthew Higgins, Steve Brown and Mark Groves defeated Norm McLeod, Peter Bignal, Brian Holstein and Bruce Wilson 10-9 (9+1) Round 2 Ken Bryant, Steve Kriss, Kevin Burley and John Andrews defeated Steve Higgins, Matthew Higgins, Steve Brown and Mark Groves 14-6 (10+8) Paul Sheridan, Andrew Henderson, Grahame Turnbull and Rob Heiniger defeated Rob Bowden, Terry Davies. Don Meiloff and Bob Chalmers 10-8 (10+2) K. Baker, P. Groves, Wayne Groves and Terry Higgins defeated Link Groves, Mark Blanch, Stephen Hurworth and Rob Hayes 10-6 (9+4) Alec Laurie, Peter Sansom, George Wisemantel and Gary Spokes defeated Gordon Pritchard, Alan Rose, Luis Urby and Tony Tersteeg 8-5 (9+3) Norm McLeod, Peter Bignal, Brian Holstein and Bruce Wilson defeated Nic, Nev Atkins, Mike Sheely and Kevin Everett 9-7 (9+2) Thursday's men's bowls on February 3 was washed out. Hebby's Day was held on Saturday February 3. Hebby's day was contested by 14 teams, played over three rounds, two games of 12 ends and one game of 15 ends. A fantastic day was had by all participants with lunch included as well as a high tea at the finish which was supplied by the Hebblewhite family. We must also thank our visiting teams from Wingham and Taree Railway. The winning team receiving the medals were B. Hebblewhite, M. Yates, M. Gosper and C. Hebblewhite The runners up were K Bryant, S Kriss, K Burley and J Andrews. The teams were: Round 1: Team 1 beat Team 2 10-6. Team 3 beat Team 14 16-10. Team 4 beat Team 13 12-11. Team 12 beat Team 5 14-13. Team 6 beat Team 11 14-11. Team 10 beat Team7 16-10. Team 9 beat Team 8 15-9. Round 2: Team 1 beat Team 3 17-7. Team 2 drew Team 4 12-12. Team 14 beat Team 5 12-10. Team 6 beat Team 13 16-11. Team 7 beat Team 12 18-9. Team 8 beat Team 11 13-7. Team 10 beat Team 9 11-9. Round 3: Team 1 beat Team 5 15-14. Team 2 beat Team 8 21-12. Team 7 beat Team 3 19-11. Team 4 beat Team 6 16-15. Team 9 beat Team 14 16-13. Team 10 beat Team 13 15-13. Team 11 drew Team 12 12-12. Sunday February 6 was the first round of the men's minor singles. A wet and rain interrupted day of the first round. The players overcame the conditions and entertained with some very close games. Results were: Bob Newitt beat Ken Bryant 31-29. Jason Collins beat Brian Holstein 31-17. Andrew Henderson beat Dennis Bartlett 31-12. Terry Carson beat Peter Sansom 31-28 Congratulations to the winners.

