Cooler weather brings regular players back to the course

Cooler conditions on Wednesday attracted some of our regular players back to the Gloucester Women's Golf Club and luckily the rain held off until afternoon. Welcome back to our captain, Pat Burrows who has been holidaying and also Val Smith and Ev Blanch who haven't played for a while. The 12 Hole Stableford competition was won by Dale Rabbett from division one who had 26 points and from division two Lesley Harrison was the winner with 21 points. Congratulations girls. Ball competition winners were Ev Blanch 21 points, Rhonda Nightingale 19 points, Moyà Harris and Myrelle Fraser both with 18 points. NTP on 4th/13th was Ev Blanch.

