stroud, butchery, midcoast, business, awards, customer, choice

There is no secret to the success of Stroud Butchery. The team is committed to top quality customer service. There is nothing more that Mick and Natasha Henrickson love than keeping their customers happy. During COVID-19 lockdowns, the butchery adapted to make sure its customers were not left in the lurch. The home delivery service introduced was a huge hit and continues to be popular with the community in post-lockdown Stroud. Helping to make people's life easier is part and parcel of the service the butchery strives to supply to the community every day. "We love creating new things and getting involved with our community," Tash said. "We form great friendships with our customers and they become a part of our Stroud Butchery family. "We are so proud to be a part of a great community that continues to support us." As well as focusing on all of those traditional services that have always made the community butcher the best place to source quality produce, Stroud Butchery is always keen to try new things that make meal times easier for customers. The team's goal is to create meal options that leave everyone feeling satisfied every time. The team's goal was for the business to keep expanding its products in line with its ever growing community. Stroud is a lovely centre for business and family life and its secret is out. As a result, its desirability as a tree-change destination grows every year. The success of local business is tied closely to its support from its community. It is something that Stroud Butchery feels every day and will never take for granted. "Mick and I would both like to thank our customers for their continued and valued support," Tash said. "We would like to thank all those who took the time to vote for us in the People's Choice awards. "We would also like to thank our staff for always going above and beyond! "We appreciate each and everyone of you!" For more great customer service with a can do attitude, you can visit Stroud Butchery at 56A Cowper Street, Stroud, and find them on their Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/91633edd-ac11-4dc6-b501-aa94404f3b4c.jpeg/r0_7_719_413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Stroud Butchery's home service with a smile a real winner

FAMILY BUSINESS: Mick and Natasha Henrickson work together at the Stroud Butchery offering great customer service and goods. There is no secret to the success of Stroud Butchery. The team is committed to top quality customer service. There is nothing more that Mick and Natasha Henrickson love than keeping their customers happy. During COVID-19 lockdowns, the butchery adapted to make sure its customers were not left in the lurch.

The home delivery service introduced was a huge hit and continues to be popular with the community in post-lockdown Stroud. Helping to make people's life easier is part and parcel of the service the butchery strives to supply to the community every day. "We love creating new things and getting involved with our community," Tash said. "We form great friendships with our customers and they become a part of our Stroud Butchery family.

"We are so proud to be a part of a great community that continues to support us." As well as focusing on all of those traditional services that have always made the community butcher the best place to source quality produce, Stroud Butchery is always keen to try new things that make meal times easier for customers. The team's goal is to create meal options that leave everyone feeling satisfied every time. The team's goal was for the business to keep expanding its products in line with its ever growing community. Stroud is a lovely centre for business and family life and its secret is out. As a result, its desirability as a tree-change destination grows every year.

The success of local business is tied closely to its support from its community. It is something that Stroud Butchery feels every day and will never take for granted. "Mick and I would both like to thank our customers for their continued and valued support," Tash said.

"We would like to thank all those who took the time to vote for us in the People's Choice awards.

"We would also like to thank our staff for always going above and beyond! "We appreciate each and everyone of you!" For more great customer service with a can do attitude, you can visit Stroud Butchery at 56A Cowper Street, Stroud, and find them on their Facebook page. SHARE