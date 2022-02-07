Bret Newman sponsors great four ball golf

news, local-news,

Another good-sized field turned out for the Bert Newman sponsored four ball better ball Stableford for the Gloucester Veterans Gloucester Club on Tuesday (February 1). The day itself started overcast and mild but quickly grew to a warmish thirty-plus day with clear blue skies and a light breeze with the last four ball finishing well ahead of the afternoon's rain. The winning pair were Dale Rabbett and Steve Kriss with a good score of 47 Stableford points. Runners up were Trevor Sharp and Arthur Poynting two points behind with 45 points. Next and the leading ball winners were Tony Burnet and Sally Higgins 44, followed by John Herd and Bill Murray, Gai Falla and Mike Howard 43. The best individual score of the day was presented by Gai Falla with a very good 39 points. Nearest-to-the-Pins were won by Peter McIntyre at the 4th and 13th holes; Peter's tee shot was as close as 170 cm from the hole. At the shorter 6th and 15th holes Dale Rabbett, 1165 cm, and Ian Maggs, 120 cm, did the job. On Tuesday February 8, the veteran golfers are playing and Individual Stableford sponsored by the New South Wales veteran Golfers Association. The following Tuesday there is an individual stroke and putting event sponsored by Philo Hawkins.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/bc91c562-d29d-408a-ac3a-910e0a683fd2.JPG/r0_606_3554_2614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg