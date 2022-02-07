Arney wins golf medal

news, local-news,

The first Saturday of each month, Gloucester Golf Club features the Arkwood Family sponsored Monthly Medal, an Individual Stroke event with the medal going to the golfer with the top net stroke round across the field and with net and gross winners in each grade. And so it was on Saturday (February 5), with Kevin Arney putting in a great net round for the medal. The day itself started cool and overcast with scudding light showers for most of the morning albeit with flashes of sunshine and warmer temperatures, all of which drifted into an afternoon which was a tad drier if anything than the morning. Kevin won the monthly medal with a net score of 68, the only player inside par for handicap in a relatively small field. The net winner in A grade was Kyran Laurie 72 and the best gross score in the grade was turned in by Jamie Andrews with his 75 off the beater. In B grade the net winner was John Herd, 74, and the best gross score in the grade went to visitor G Clarke, 93. Kevin Arney picked up the best net score in C grade along with his medal while the best gross score in the grade went to Mark Stone, 101, a feat that will have surprised him more than anyone else. The top net score for the women golfers in the field went to Dale Rabbett with a modest 81. Balls in the associated ball competition went to Kevin Arney 68; Kyran Laurie 72; John Herd 74; Jamie Andrews 76; Steve Burns and Mike Howard 77; and Greg Northam and G Loverage both welcome visitors scoring 78 net. Nearest-to-the-Pins went to Kyran Laurie whose tee shot at the 180-metre 4th and 13th holes landed 250 cm from home. At the 6th and 15th holes Steve Burns (158 cm); Paul Garland (878 cm) and G Loverage (153 cm) were closest in their grades. Long drives were won by Sally Higgins at the 3rd and 12th holes and by Jamie Andrews, G Clarke and Gary Threadgate at the 8th and 17th holes. Saturday February 12 will be playing an Individual Stableford sponsored by Gloucester Tyre and Battery and the following Saturday Rob Moore will be sponsoring a Four Person Ambrose.

