Croquet returns from a new season

After the summer break, Gloucester Croquet Club resumed with a special Australia Day challenge. President Ashleigh Hickman welcomed everyone back, wishing all a great year of both social croquet and competition. Members rolled up in nice numbers as well as one visitor. An interesting afternoon was planned to involve various challenge events utilising croquet skills. Scores were tallied ready for a presentation following the evening meal. A well-prepared Aussie tea had been prepared for all to sit back and enjoy. The medal presentation then took place. Ashleigh announced the winners as Alec Bruce. Ashleigh came in second while in third place was Yvonne Bagnall. Ashleigh then followed with the presentation of medals for the 2021 year. Club Champion was Al Minis with Bev Fagan as runner-up. In the President's Cup (a handicapped doubles event), Alec Bruce was again in the winners' circle, having been partnered with Judy Hopkins. Runners-up were Bev Fagan and Lyn Stewart. The weather was particularly pleasant going into the evening and provided the perfect incentive to stay and enjoy play well into the evening. Croquet has now resumed for the 2022 year. During COVID, a booking system was implemented and this will continue. Please message or text Bev Murray 0458 581 627 with your preferred times of play by Sunday afternoon each week. A roster will be prepared and forwarded on Sunday evening each week. Golf is scheduled for 8.30am on Monday and Thursday and at 4.00pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. An additional 12.30pm session has continued on Thursdays to fit in with the monthly meeting time of 2.30pm. Association is 8.30am on Wednesdays and Ricochet is 8.00am on Fridays. Times of play are displayed on the clubhouse door. Croquet is for everyone so why not make this year your time to give it a try.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/9a85c792-0ec9-45e6-8570-e2c9154556e3_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1126_2644_2620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg