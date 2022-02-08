Swim club is back in the pool

news, local-news,

Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club started back in the pool on Thursday (February 3) evening. It was a chilly summer night for the first club night back for 2022, but we had a great turn out with 57 swimmers entered. The most improved this week are as follows: 25 Freestyle - Samantha Charlier (7 years) - 5.23 second personal best (PB) 50 Freestyle - Henry Maggs (9yrs) - 8.50s PB 400 Freestyle - Amelia Gruisinga (10yrs) - 59.24s PB 25 Breaststroke - Harry Charlier (5yrs) - 47.31s PB 50 Breaststroke - Ryan Stanton (7yrs) - 11.97s PB 100 Breaststroke - Hudson Wade (10yrs) - 9.18s PB 50 Backstroke - Sebastian House (7yrs) - 10.36s PB 25 Butterfly - Hudson Wade (10yrs) - 2.40s PB 50 Butterfly - Thomas Maggs (14yrs) - 6.68s PB We also had four Gloucester swimmers compete at the Speedo Sprints Heats carnival at Kempsey on Saturday February 5. The swimmers were Kaitlin Perry, Nikita Partridge, Amelia Gruisinga and Saige Partridge. They all swam really well and some great PB's were achieved. Congratulations to Kaitlin on being rolled up and placed into the Swimming North Coast team to compete at the Speedo Sprint Finals in March.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/fac86e39-97c6-46ee-9808-1a8bba83d3c9.jpeg/r0_82_1170_743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg