/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/69e04128-09fc-428c-8ba9-252def53f488.jpg/r0_105_2074_1277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Business Excellence Awards Finalist: Midcoast Hearing

Hearing help: With over 17 years' experience as an Audiologist, Naomi Richards has the ability to optimise the listening conditions for her clients. "Our objective is to ensure anyone in the Manning Valley region who needs a hearing test or hearing solution can access it locally and in a timely manner," says Naomi Richards, owner/audiologist of Midcoast Hearing. "We are passionate about providing access to services that have been unavailable in our area, or only available with lengthy waiting times or by travelling long distances. This includes access to Cochlear Implants, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Specialists, and hearing tests for children. Naomi says the awards bring recognition to the hard work involved in establishing and growing a small business, particularly during difficult economic times. "It is also an opportunity to be named alongside - and therefore aligned with - some of the region's most successful small businesses. As an audiologist, Naomi provides personal audiology services, whether it be diagnostic hearing tests, auditory processing disorder assessments, cochlear implant assessments to see if you are a candidate, cochlear implant mapping and adjustments, children hearing tests from 9 months through to school age. Naomi's focus on the client's needs first and foremost - as shown by her determination to find a solution that works best for them, rather than simply sell them a product/service. Candice Cook organises appointments and ensures everything runs smoothly at the clinic. "She is warm and friendly and provides great customer service," says Naomi. Midcoast Hearing provide comprehensive hearing tests, where they test your hearing and give you honest advice on whether hearing aids are recommended or not. They also fit and prescribe hearing aids to pensioners and self-funded retirees. "As we are an independent provider, we do not have any ties with any particular manufacturer, and so you can be sure that we will offer you the right product for your needs," says Naomi. "Pensioners can access hearing aids that are subsidised by the Commonwealth Government, no referral necessary." They can do hearing tests for children as young as 9 months old and auditory processing disorder testing and fitting of FM systems to optimise language development and learning in a classroom. "We recently relocated to our own modern clinic rooms at Shop 1, 19 Manning Street, Taree. This was to provide a more personal service and to have open days showcasing the latest technology," says Naomi. "I would like to thank my family and friends for their support. But especially, I would like to thank the community for their continual support.

