news, local-news,

Gloucester farmers market Saturday, February 12 Gloucester's farmers market is on at Billabong Park. Discover Gloucester's fresh food treasure and stock up on foods that will give you energy, vitality and a twinkle in your eye. This is just like how country markets used to be, with locally grown fresh fruit and veg, grass-fed beef, baked goods, cheeses, eggs, honey, olive oils, wines, cut flowers, soaps and all manner of artisan-made local produce. You can't buy fresher, get in early for the best of the best. The market runs from 8am to noon. Entry is free. Burrell Creek market Sunday, February 13 The monthly Burrell Creek market is a family-friendly market that has lots of local produce, books, crafts and vintage wares. The market has a real country feel to it that is welcoming and inviting, so come and join in with the locals. The market runs on the second Sunday of every month from 9am to 12.30pm at Burrell Creek Hall on the Bucketts Way. Gloucester Gallery To Sunday February 27 Old Bar artist, Christine Onward her first solo exhibition, Magical Journeys is on now at Gloucester Gallery. In her exhibition, she creates whimsical artworks inspired by her dreams and past experiences. Her paintings embody her passion for fantasy and storytelling, and convey an extraordinary sense of optimism and sensibility. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 10am to 1pm. Christine will be in the gallery every Tuesday and Wednesday during the exhibition. Bucketts Radio Fundraiser Saturday February 12 Raise the Tower is a fundraiser to help Bucketts Radio purchase a new transmission tower to boost its range and keep it broadcasting. Enjoy the musical stylings of Dan Higgins, The House of Jazz Collective, and The Bowden Brothers. This event is sold out. Thank you to the community for its support in helping save our community radio station.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/128ff9e2-7a57-4f90-9dae-92bbdabea495.jpg/r0_201_513_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's On: Your events guide for the Mid North Coast