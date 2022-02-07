Wauchope out of LNC rugby union

news, local-news,

LOWER Mid North Coast rugby union organisation received a jarring body blow this week when it learned the Wauchope Thunder club would take no part in this winter's Kennards Hire premiership. The loss of the Thunder was serious enough for a recent meeting of club presidents with the new MNC Zone chief executive officer, Tim Lamb, to raise the subject of the remaining clubs rejoining the Upper MNC competition, with its disturbing prospects of long-distance travel to Coffs Harbour and Grafton, the major reason the zone divided in 2008. At this stage, five senior rugby clubs remain in the Lower MNC - Manning River Ratz, Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, Wallamba Bulls, Old Bar Clams and Gloucester Cockies although the Cockies have not fielded a men's team in recent seasons. On the brighter side, Bowraville are considering joining the Lower MNC competition, having won the Upper MNC's reserve grade competition last year. It was essentially the reason Wauchope decided to move from the higher-charged Upper MNC and engage in the Lower MNC premiership four winters ago, believing there were easer pickings in the the Lower MNC. While Manning River, the Dolphins and Wallamba all appear relatively strong, Old Bar's continuation in the competition has been an ongoing subject of discussion with the two-time premiers' playing numbers a concern.

