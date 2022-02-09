midcoast business awards

It's been an unprecedented two years for businesses in the MidCoast areas, dealing with drought, devastating fires, floods and of course the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. But local businesses have not only survived, but thrived and the MidCoast Business Awards have provided a great opportunity to showcase some of the best businesses in the area. Despite the gala awards dinner being cancelled, the winners will be announced on the MidCoast Business Awards FaceBook page on Saturday February 12 after 6pm. "The purpose of the gala dinner was to bring businesses together from across the MidCoast region to celebrate after what has been a difficult and challenging two years," said committee member Maxine Calladine. "However with the recent extension of the COVID-19 density restrictions in venues meaning only half the potential guests can attend, the event was unable to proceed as intended. "Winners will still be announced on the night and arrangements will be made to deliver certificates and trophies." The MidCoast Business Awards are supported by the MidCoast Business Chamber, and cover the following Business Chambers: Taree, Forster Tuncurry, Wingham, Harrington, Gloucester, Old Bar, Myall Lakes and Bulahdelah. "The awards provide the opportunity to recognise and reward amazing businesses whose passion, determination and innovation inspire other local businesses. They offer an excellent opportunity for a business to evaluate their journey so far and for their future direction."

MidCoast Business Awards winners to shine

