There is no doubt that bush poetry is a uniquely Australian thing - couple that with a truly country venue, like the saleyards, and you've got something unique to Gloucester. That's according to Gloucester Rotarian Brian Beesley, who is part of the organising committee for the 2022 Bush Poetry at the Saleyards. "It's the only event of its type that we know of in the state," Brian said. "Not only is it a significant fundraiser (for Gloucester Rotary Club) but it's an event that people of the region like to attend. "It's a fun, larrikin night," he explained. It's an event that has become synonymous with Gloucester - a town that takes great pride in its rural charm. And so, after having succumbed to COVID in 2021, the Gloucester Rotary Club is ready to bring back the much-loved event on Saturday, February 26. The event likes to pride itself on celebrating some of the best bush poets in the country and this year is to be no exception. Gloucester's very own champion poet and long-time saleyard performer, Claire Reynolds is on the bill. Among her accolades, Claire won a coveted Golden Damper award in 2017 at the Australian Bush Poets Association's (ABPA) Tamworth Country Music Festival Competition and an award at Tenterfield's 2021 Oracles of the Bush. RELATED: Claire wins daily double damper Another Australian Champion Bush Poet - having won the gong a couple of times, plus being a multi-Laureate winner - Carol Heuchan is also performing. It's not her first time on the Gloucester Saleyards stage, having taken part in the 2019 and 2020 events. New to the the event is Paddy O'Brien, who is also no stranger to an array of awards, having brought home a Golden Damper award in 2017. Paddy also dabbles in music and started up a group called Irish Trio in 2004. But the music on the night with be from Gloucester's own well-known group, The Bowden Brothers. Much like Claire, this musical family band has been playing at the poetry event for several years. According to Brian, this year the brothers will be performing straight-up acoustic style - just their guitars and vocal harmony. RELATED: Champion bush poet to perform in the saleyards Tickets are $25 per person for the Saturday, February 26 event at the Gloucester Saleyards, the corner of Church Street and Cemetery Road, and can be purchased via www.trybooking.com/BWZGJ or at Bowe and Lidbury. The event runs from 6.15pm until 10pm. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drink. "Bring something to sit on, something to eat and a sense of humour," Brian said.

