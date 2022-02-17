Bushwalkers take a stroll on the coast

news, local-news,

The Gloucester Environment Group bushwalkers had a relaxing walk this month. Instead of a sometimes strenuous outing, we chose a day at the coast, visiting Seal Rocks (Sugarloaf Point) Lighthouse and Beach, and Treachery Head. The lighthouse has an interesting history, which is documented on signboards provided by National Parks. It was the first of at least 10 lighthouses built by the prolific colonial architect, James Barnet, also responsible for many Sydney landmarks such as the Customs House, GPO and the Mortuary Station at Central. It was built in 1875. Although the fuel for the light has changed since, from kerosene to acetylene gas to electricity, the lighthouse is still in use. It was automated in 1987, and while there is no longer a keeper, there is a caretaker on site. Looking at the magnificent views of rocks and wild seas, one can understand the need for a lighthouse here. Sugarloaf Point is renowned as a viewing point for migrating southern right and humpback Whales; however, the season for viewing is May to October. Following the lighthouse, we dropped down to the beach below, where we splashed in the shallows but didn't venture for a swim. We were deterred by the strong winds and high waves - and the warning signs located at the beach entry. Our next port of call was Treachery Head. The walk out to the headland is through a beautiful forest of mostly figs and banksias. We stopped for lunch on the grass under the trees before walking onto the headland where the views were spectacular. Some of the group sat and watched the scenery, including Treachery Beach to the south and the Sugarloaf Lighthouse to the north, while others circumnavigated the headland to look for seals and seabirds, neither of which we found. The trip was completed by a visit to the Grandis, the tallest tree in NSW, located just to the west of the highway north of Bulahdelah. Next month's outing is on Saturday, February 19, in the Williams River valley (via Dungog) in Barrington Tops National Park. It's an 8km scenic rainforest walk on a graded track with the opportunity for a swim in the river. Contact Tibor Kovats on altkovats@gmail.com if you would like to join us.

Bushwalkers take a stroll on the coast