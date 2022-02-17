Garden club's first meeting in the new year

news, local-news,

Gloucester Garden Club is set to return to its annual meeting schedule for 2022. Wednesday, February 23 will see members meeting at Bruce Barnes' garden at 4427 Bucketts Way, on the right as you head south out of town. Look for the Gloucester Garden Club flags on the verge and the blue mail box. Please arrive at 10am, with any contributions you might have for the Trading Table, also entries for the Flower and Fruit and Vegetable competitions or items for Show and Tell. A cuppa and biscuit will be available during the meeting but please do not bring any food to share, due to the covid precautions. During the meeting there will be demonstrations and discussion on the subject of propagation. Our green thumb, Mandy Griffis will be on hand to answer your gardening questions. It has been an amazing few months weather wise since we last met in November, resulting in some beautiful flowers and produce but also lots of weeds. Friends and visitors are welcome to attend the Gloucester Garden Club meetings. Please bring your own chair, a mug and a hat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/c3bf3728-a6d0-40ba-9c32-e13b60271f49.jpg/r0_22_500_304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg