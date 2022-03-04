news, local-news,

Clients of the Gloucester Community Health Activities Centre are enjoying the benefits of a 'commbox' interactive device, thanks to a kind donation from a former client, Ron Blundell. The device, which is commonly used for teaching purposes in schools, has many features and will be extremely beneficial to expanding the centre's educational and recreational programs. The device was purchased with part of the $10,000 donation that was bequeathed to the centre by Ron, who attended the program three days per week for several years. The staff and clients are very grateful for Ron's extremely generous donation and extend their thanks to Ron's friends Linda Garland and Margaret Taylor, who helped with the arrangements of the donation. Gloucester Activities Centre provides social opportunities for older adults, respite for carers and leisure programs. The centre is open Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays. No referral necessary. Call 6538 5061 for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/3dd4fd30-8794-4777-a110-f8aa38db0822.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

OUR PEOPLE Gloucester Community Health Activities Centre received community donation