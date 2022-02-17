news, local-news,

The Gloucester School of Arts (GSoA) has unveiled it's new disabled access ramp to member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell. According to GSoA secretary Peter Buettel, the project was made possible through a State government grant. "Dave Layzell met with me (Monday, February 7) and I thanked him for the $20,000 Community Building Partnership Grant for the Gloucester Gallery disabled access project," Peter said. During Dave's visit, Peter took him on a tour of the Gloucester Gallery as well as the rest of the school of arts rooms and facilities located on the corner of Church and Denison Streets. Peter explained how the ramp project started back in 2016. After two failed attempts at grant funding in 2017 and 2018, GSoA was successful in 2019. The project was also heavily delayed by planning obstacles and COVID, finally coming to fruition in October 2021. Prior to the construction of the new ramp, which runs parallel to the building out front of the Gloucester Gallery on Denison Street, disability access was gained through a back gate. The new ramp makes the access to the gallery more prominent and easier to use. The Gloucester Gallery is an initiative of the Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc (GACCI), a not-for-profit, volunteer run organisation that focuses on bringing a range of arts and cultural based activities to the community. According to GACCI's arts administrator Charlie Lethbridge, the ramp has helped lift the profile of the gallery by making it more accessible for everyone. "Not only does the ramp make the gallery more visually noticeable for visitors and members of the community, it also makes it more welcoming, as this creative space can be enjoyed by people with all levels of mobility," she explained. "GACCI is incredibly thankful to the school of arts for its persistence in finding the funding and getting the project completed, and to the State government for supporting this very important community project." RELATED: Spring brings fresh new artwork to the gallery Mr Layzell said that Gloucester has received $60,818 towards five projects from the past three Community Building Partnership (CBP) rounds. CBP is the NSW government's annual investment in infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental, and recreational outcomes while promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion. "Gloucester's funding has been secured for projects to benefit its public schools, improve access to buildings and also to enhance the environment," Mr Layzell said. Applications for the CBP 2022 round will open in coming months with announcements due later in the year. "I encourage potential applicants to sign up for alerts about the CBP program at www.nsw.gov.au/cbp so they are notified when information about the next round is confirmed and start getting quotes for the projects that they would like to undertake." Gloucester's successful projects: Community Building Partnership 2019 Gloucester School of Arts' Gloucester Gallery Disabled Access project - $20,000 Gloucester Preschool's Sun Shade Structures to Reduce UV and Extreme Heat project - $10,000 Community Building Partnership 2020 Barrington Public School P&C Association's CommBox Touchscreens project - $12,532 Community Building Partnership 2021 Gloucester High School P&C Association's Enhance Learning Engagement And Team Work With Outdoor Classrooms project - $11,286 Gloucester Community Gardens' Gloucester Community Garden Site Infrastructure project - $7000

