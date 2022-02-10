news, local-news, Stroud, Fire and Rescue NSW, Dungog, RFS

Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews are a versatile group. Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, February 9 crews were called to Mill Creek Road, Stroud following reports a bull had become stuck in a creek bed. The massive 850kg bull, who goes by the name of Sanga, was located resting against two trees in the water after sliding down an embankment and unable to climb to safety. A veterinarian was called to the scene to sedate the animal before the marathon, four-hour operation to rescue the beast began. Firefighters placed four lifting slings under the bull and the farmer used a backhoe to pull the beast up the 10-metre embankment. The bull was assessed by the vet and then returned safely to the farmer. Superintendent Scott Dodson from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said this was a timely reminder that calling triple zero (000) for an emergency can be the difference between life and death. The triple zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact police, fire or ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/5e98623e-ec00-46df-9993-0962751b6451_rotated_270.jpg/r0_184_480_455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The bull has made a full recovery