If you handle food at work, attending the free food safety seminar will help ensure you are meeting legal requirements for safe food handling. Held at MidCoast Council's administration building at 2 Biripi Way, Taree, the seminar will increase your awareness of food hygiene practices and provide tips on improving safety outcomes. It will run from 2pm to 5pm on Thursday, February 24. Numbers are restricted so bookings are essential. "This seminar is part of our commitment to supporting small businesses in our region as well as making sure food outlets provide a safe dining experience for their customers," said MidCoast Council's executive manager, liveability and sustainable development, Gary Mead. Safe food handling is required by law and reassures customers that you've set the highest health standards for your business. As a food business or food handler, it's important to stay up to date with public health legislation and keep well-informed about your obligations. COVID-safe measures will be in place, with QR code entry required. Book now at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/workshop.

