The free weekly social lunch had been impacted for the past two years, but it's back on its feet and welcomed its first guests on Wednesday, February 9. According to founder Elizabeth Bartlett, the whole concept of Food with Friends is offer people a place to socialise and share a nutritious meal, something that could have been heavily utilised during the period of lockdown and isolation. Elizabeth Bartlett said she was very happy to see the service return to the community. "It's such a shame we couldn't run during COVID - being able to offer people a social outlet," Elizabeth said. "Human connection is just as nourishing as food." While the meal is open to everyone, it takes a band of selfless volunteers to get the roast lunch ready. Before reopening the doors, the group put a call out for volunteers in the Gloucester Advocate, which attracted a handful of people, but more helpers are needed. RELATED: Food with Friends set to return Volunteers work in groups on a rotating roster, so each volunteer is only required to do one four-hour service per month from 10am until 2pm. And Elizabeth believes there is a volunteer in all of us. "I think it's human nature to reach out and help your fellow humans," she said. "There's a sense of freedom when you volunteer." The meals take place every Wednesday at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, on the corner of Hume and Barrington Streets, with lunch served promptly at noon. "Food with Friends is for everyone, so please come on in and join us," Elizabeth said. The meals are supported by generous donations from community groups and community members. "IGA supports us every week by providing fruit and vegetables and we were very grateful for their support." For more information or to get involved, contact Maggie on 0472 716 181 or via email at maggiemagee6@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/059b1373-6fa2-4f45-86e9-dbbe45fc5470.JPG/r267_573_5667_3624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg