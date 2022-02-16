news, local-news,

Gloucester nursing student, Nige McIntosh is so happy about undertaking his degree online, that he's encouraging others to give it a crack. And given COVID's impact on skills shortages, now seems like the perfect time. "There's zero reason why anyone in town can't become a nurse, or even a teacher," Nige said. And he wants everyone to know how easy it is to be a student. "You don't have to leave home at all. I just don't think a lot of people know it's out there." He's referring to distance education, and through the University of New England (UNE) in particular. Nige is in the third year of his Bachelor of Nursing degree that will see him transition from an enrolled nurse (EN) to a registered nurse (RN). He is completing his study while working full time and by undertaking the program via distance, he's not restricted to specific times for lectures and tutorials. "I can study any time I want," Nige said. On an average day, he gets up at 6am to study for a couple of hours, then has a nap before heading into the hospital for a shift. If he's so inclined, he can return to study after work. "If you're a night owl, you can study in the middle of the night." The University of New England has been running distance education for a long time and is continually working to improve its systems to make it easier for students. It was one of the universities that was well ahead of the curve when COVID hit, and has since adapted further, taking up Zoom to run its intensives, which normally require distance students to be on campus. "One lecturer ran lectures (online) at various times so that students could attend live and ask questions," Nige said. But it's not just the lecturers working to support the students' learning needs according to Nige, the uni has also expanded its peer support system to the distance students. And Nige is one of them, helping support first year students learning best practice for studying online as well as passing their concerns up the chain to be addressed by the university. Nige uses his own experience of having to figure out how to do uni online to help. He's even taken on instructing. His ultimate goal, besides finishing his degree, is to see UNE expand its support centre into more regional towns like Gloucester. It currently has one in Taree. But as Taree is an hour drive away and the actual university is only two and half hours away, it's really not much closer. "They could incorporate a study room into the library," Nige suggested. Nige sees this as a great way for more regional students to take advantage of completing a degree without having to move to the physical location of the university.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/2cd9c3cc-0370-42f3-924e-a29bb73c5590.JPG/r0_195_6000_3585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg