Great news for commuters with MidCoast Council finally reopening Wallanbah Road a major landslide from the March 2021 flood rendered it unusable. The road has reopened about two weeks ahead of schedule, with contractors stabilising the steep slope and water-damaged road near the Tipperary Road intersection. A detour has been in place via Waterloo and Bunyah roads since the start of January 2022, as contractors installed soil nails and constructed a reinforced concrete wall to support the road. The road is now open to all road users. "The March 2021 floods had a devastating impact across the MidCoast, so it is uplifting to see projects like this finished," council's Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Rob Scott said. "We are working on repairing other damaged roads, with major work soon to start on Scone Road from Copeland to Barrington Tops National Park. RELATED: Scone Road landslips to be rehabilitated "It's great to get a job finished and the road reopened. We'd like to thank road users for their patience as we completed these essential works to make Wallanbah safe again." For more information on the work we're doing across the MidCoast road network, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads

MidCoast Council reopens Wallanbah Road