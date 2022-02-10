news, local-news,

A man has been airlifted from Gloucester hospital on life support after a fall at his home. NSW Ambulance called the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service at 8.30am this morning (Thursday, February 10) to carry out an urgent inter hospital retrieval. The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team helped stabilise the 70-year-old man. It's reported that the man was placed on life support in an induced coma. He was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a stable condition for further medical treatment.

Man on life support after a fall at home