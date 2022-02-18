news, local-news,

Taree market Saturday, February 19 The Taree Hub Market is held at the Taree Showground every third Saturday of each month. This is the biggest market in Taree and the surrounds, and has both outdoor and undercover areas. Come along and support the stallholders selling their fresh produce, plants, craft goods, second hand items, food and drinks. Each month the market organisers, The Manning River Lions Club, support a different local charity with door donations. The market runs from 8am to noon. Entry is free. Krambach market Sunday, February 20 Krambach markets are held on the third Sunday of every month at the Krambach Hall on The Bucketts Way. The markets feature local stallholders selling country crafts, preserves, produce, plants, bric-a-brac, chocolates, lavender, cakes, woodwork, handmade soap, gingerbread, silk painting and much more. Come early for delicious morning teas and to be sure you don't miss out on all the goodies. The market runs from 8.30am to 1pm. Entry is free. Bush Poetry Saturday February 26 Gloucester Rotary Club's annual fundraiser is back on at the Gloucester Saleyards. Bush poetry is verse with regular rhyme and rhythm, best heard recited rather than read. It can be long or short but it always tells a story with a distinct and satisfying conclusion. Bring a comfy cushion, something to eat and drink for an event like no other in Gloucester. Tickets via Trybooking or at Bowe and Lidbury. The event kicks off at 6pm. Gloucester Gallery To Sunday February 27 Old Bar artist, Christine Onward's exhibition, Magical Journeys is at Gloucester Gallery. She creates whimsical artworks inspired by her dreams and past experiences. Her paintings embody her passion for fantasy and storytelling, and convey an extraordinary sense of optimism and sensibility. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 10am to 1pm. Christine is there every Tuesday and Wednesday.

WHAT'S ON What's On: Your events guide for the Mid North Coast