Group Three Junior Rugby League president Warren Blissett is confident there'll be two mini league teams representing the Gloucester Magpies in the upcoming season. This follows the success of day one of Operation Magpie last week when a come and try day was held at Bert Gallagher Oval. A second clinic will be held this afternoon (Wednesday, February 16), again at the oval. Mini league is played in the under six, seven, eight and nine age groups and is non-competitive. A minimum of six players are required for the under six and seven teams with eight for the under eights and nines. Mr Blissett said he was 'blown away' by the response to last Wednesday's (February 9) come and try day. "I would have been happy if seven or eight kids turned up,'' he said. "But there were 18 there.'' He's hoping for a similar or even bigger turnout on this afternoon. RELATED: Two mini league clinics coming to Gloucester Mr Blissett said the group is determined to re-establish junior rugby league in Gloucester. The code has been in hibernation at junior-level here since 2015. He believes starting with the younger age divisions is the best way to achieve the goal. Mr Blissett said Gloucester would play in the southern area of Group Three in mini league. This takes in clubs at Wingham, Taree, Old Bar and Forster-Tuncurry. He said the senior Magpies are willing to help out where possible, while the group has already purchased jerseys for the junior teams. "We already have interest from a couple of young blokes who are willing to referee,'' he added. Registration is $35 per player or use the Active Kids Voucher. This includes free shorts and socks and insurance. There's no game day fee. "The group will also assist with the necessary paper work for this year,'' Mr Blissett said. "I heard a lot of comments from parents last week about how good it was to see the kids kicking and chasing the footy in Gloucester again.'' This afternoon's come and try day will start at 4.15pm and run to 5.15pm. The group is also looking to start tackle competitions for girls this year in the under 10, 12, 14 and 16 age groups.

