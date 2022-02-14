Another milestone set on the bowling green

news, local-news,

Thursday (February 10) men's bowls had another good roll up of 34 players at the Gloucester Bowling Club. The money winners on the day were Harry Cox, Harry Schnieder and Allan Rose. Another milestone was set with Steve Higgins team scoring a perfect nine on one of the ends. Results were: Harry Cox, Harry Schnieder and Allan Rose defeated T Harrison, Ken Bryant and Tony Tersteeg 37-13 (22+24) Charlie Faulkner, George Wisemantel and Andrew Henderson defeated Noel Cook, John Andrews and Mike Sheely 29-11 (18+18) Paul Sheridan, Gordon Pritchard and Kevin Everett defeated Max Stevens, Grahame Turnbull and Robert Hayes 24-8 (18+16) Terry Carson, Terry Davies and Jim Henderson defeated Tom Allardice, Vic Hebblewhite and Nico 19-12 (16+7) Rob Bowden, Mark Tull and Steve Higgins defeated Alec Laurie, Stephen Hurworth and Jason Cassidy 23-21 (14+13) Steve Kriss and Kevin Burley drew Don Mehieloff and Luis Urby 19-19 (11+0) Saturday (February 12) mixed bowls had not a bad roll up of 16 players considering the Minor Singles are being played. The winners on the day were, Anne Andrews, Joan Ridgeway and Mike Sheely. The results were: Anne Andrews, Joan Ridgeway and Mike Sheely defeated Di Lockwood, Dell Buckton and Tony Tersteeg 29-14 (18+15) Jean Holstein and Harry Schneider defeated Jill Everett and Ken Bryant 23-12 (14+11) Julie Kriss, Judy Sheely and Kevin Everett defeated Joy Hurworth, Di Pritchard and John Andrews 19-16 (13+3) Men's Minor Singles' second round was played on Saturday. It was a very entertaining afternoon of bowls with some very close games. There was also a good following on onlookers which added to the atmosphere. The results were: Bob Newitt defeated Jason Collins 31-25 Andrew Henderson defeated Steve Kriss 31-25 Chris Pritchard defeated Max Stevens 31-21 Stephen Hurworth defeated Tony Tersteeg 31-29 Kevin Burley defeated Joe Pfiefer 31-10 The Men's Minor Singles quarter finals on Sunday (February 13) were played in ideal conditions. All the bowlers put on a great display of bowling. All games were close with a couple taking nearly four hours to complete. Once again it was good to see plenty of onlookers watching and supporting the players. Results were: Terry Carson beat Alec Laurie 31-27 Kevin Burley beat Joe Pfiefer 31-10 Stephen Hurworth beat Chris Pritchard 31-21 Bob Newitt beat Andrew Henderson 31-30 Semi final games to be played on next Saturday February 19. Terry Carson versus Bob Newitt Stephen Hurworth versus Kevin Burley Good luck to all players.

