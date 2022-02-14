news, local-news,

Following a protracted summer holiday at the Gloucester Women's Bowling Club, the ladies at last managed to have a full day's play last Wednesday. It was a very warm day, which resulted in some excellent and close games. In the first round of the Thelma Bolton Pairs the results were as follows: Joan Ridgeway and Jenny Burley defeated Jean Holstein and Joy Hurworth, 20-17 Del Buckton and Julie Kriss defeated Jill Everett and Pattie West, 20-18 Bev Murray and Di Pritchard defeated Judy Sheely and Jenny Stevens, 20-15 This Wednesday, in the semi-finals, J Ridgeway and J Burley will play D Buckton and J Kriss, B Murray and D Pritchard will play P Cox and D Lockwood (who had a bye in the first round). There were also two social games, with Kerrie Green, Di Lockwood and Karen Heininger defeating Pat Cox, Jeanette Mumford and Kerry Green and Norma Relf and Helen Banks defeating Paula Standen and Robyn Bear (visitor).

Women are back playing bowls