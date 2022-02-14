Another Sharp golf win

news, local-news,

Trevor Sharp was in the winner's circle once again on Tuesday February 8 at the Gloucester Veterans Golf Club for the Individual Stableford sponsored by the NSW Veteran Golfers Association The day was perfect for golf - clear skies a slight breeze to liven things up and the course in wonderful condition even though the rain over the previous few days had slowed things down a bit. Trevor won with 38 Stableford points with Peter Buettel in the runner up guernsey two points further back on 36. Balls were won by Phil Hawkins and Jim Dunn 34, Jim Russell 33 and Gai Falla, 32. Nary a veteran golfer could reach the 4th or 13th greens in regulation, but Phil Hawkins did the job with the Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 6th and 15th holes ending up just 313 cm from the action. On Tuesday February 15, the veteran golfers will be playing an Individual Stroke and Putting event sponsored by Phil Hawkins. The following Tuesday there will be a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford sponsored by Roz and Peter McIntyre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/912d1bf5-9ab2-43c3-a223-7d802bf3a7ba.jpg/r0_52_1000_617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg