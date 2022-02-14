Bowden in strong golf win

news, local-news,

Murray Bowden put in a great round to turn in the best Stableford score of the day at Gloucester Golf Club on (Saturday February 12) in an Individual Stableford event sponsored by Gloucester Tyre and Battery. With the thunderstorms the previous evening golfers committed to playing might have been wondering whether play would be possible. As it turned out the day was fine with good conditions accessible to all players even though the ground was a tad on the heavy side. Murray was the winner in A grade with his best-in-the-filed round of 39 Stableford points. The best in B grade was Glenn Williams, 38, and Kevin Arney continued his good form of the previous Saturday with 36 points and a win in C grade. Karen Howarth was the best women golfer on the day scoring 34 points. Balls in the associated ball competition were won by Murray Bowden 39; Glenn Williams 38; Stacey Groves, Jamie Andrews and Dave Mann 37; Kevin Arney 36; and Peter Sate and Bill Murray taking home the last two balls with 35 points apiece. The Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Roy Crichton, 176 cm from home with nary a B or C grader or, indeed, a women golfer in sight. At the shorter 6th and 15th holes Lesly Harrison 114 cm, Murray Bowden 112 cm, Dave Mann 414 cm and Mark Stone 1402 cm did the job in style although some were wondering how Mark Stone's 14 plus metres from the hole might still be on the green. The NTP-in-Two at the 5th and 14th holes was won by Murray Bowden whose second landed a handy 140 cm from home. The Long Drive at the 3rd and 12th holes was won [again] by Dale Rabbett, while at the 8th and 17th holes Kyran Laurie, Bill Murray and Derek Bardwell did the job for the blokes in their respective grades. The Super Sevens for the fortnight ending Friday 11 February was won by Rob Moore with 17 Stableford points on a count back from Jamie Andrews 17 who headed the ball winners for the fortnight; he was followed by Dave Mann and Phil Paterson, 16, Bill Murray, 15, and a picking up the last three balls were Craig McLeod, Greg West and Elaine Murray each scoring 14 points. On Saturday February 19, the Gloucester golfers will be playing a Four Person Ambrose sponsored by local accountant and golf tragic Rob Moore; the following week there will be an Individual Stableford sponsored by Helloworld Travel.

Bowden in strong golf win