Foggy start to game play on the course

It was almost like a winters morning on Wednesday at the Gloucester Women's Golf Club, the fog was really thick and lasted for a few holes of play, clearing to be a lovely morning. The winner of the day was Lesley Harrison who had 23 points for the 12 Hole Stableford event, Lesley won Division2 beating Gai Falla on a countback. Division 1 winner was Debbie State with 20 points, hope you are enjoying our course Debbie. Ball winners were Gai Falla 23, Julie Paterson and Moyà Harris 21 and Cheryl Goodrich and Ev Blanch 19 points. NTP 4th/13th Gai Falla. On Wednesday February 23, it's our last day of summer comp and we are inviting anyone who would like to try playing golf or wanting to start golf again. Please get in contact with Pat Burrows on 0401798382 for catering purposes. It's only $10 to play and have morning tea and chat. Clubs and balls will be provided. Looking forward to seeing you.

