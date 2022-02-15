  1. Home
More great results for our young swimmers

Week two round four of the Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club saw perfect swimming weather and lots of smiling faces.

Most improved this week were:

25m butterfly - Henry Maggs (9 years) - 25.80 second PB

50m butterfly - Charlie Coombe (10yrs) - 4.02s PB

25m backstroke - Remi Ashby (7yrs) - 4.41s PB

50m backstroke - Finday McIntosh (14yrs) - 7.81s PB

200m backstroke - Amelia Gruisinga (10yrs) - 23.50s PB

25m breaststroke - Fern Wilson (7yrs) - 10.41s PB

50m breaststroke - Nikita Partridge (7yrs) - 7.57s PB

100m breaststroke - Justin Boorer (10yrs) - 2.98s PB

25m freestyle - Nikita Partridge (7yrs) - 6.16s PB

50m freestyle - Clare Wilson (9yrs) - 4.27s PB

On Thursday February 10, the club held its first ever dive clinic for members with 25 swimmers taking part. The two coaches worked with the kids, focusing on improving dive techniques. Thank you to the coaches and all the kids that came along and we hope they learnt some valuable skills.