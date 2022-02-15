More great results for our young swimmers

news, local-news,

Week two round four of the Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club saw perfect swimming weather and lots of smiling faces. Most improved this week were: 25m butterfly - Henry Maggs (9 years) - 25.80 second PB 50m butterfly - Charlie Coombe (10yrs) - 4.02s PB 25m backstroke - Remi Ashby (7yrs) - 4.41s PB 50m backstroke - Finday McIntosh (14yrs) - 7.81s PB 200m backstroke - Amelia Gruisinga (10yrs) - 23.50s PB 25m breaststroke - Fern Wilson (7yrs) - 10.41s PB 50m breaststroke - Nikita Partridge (7yrs) - 7.57s PB 100m breaststroke - Justin Boorer (10yrs) - 2.98s PB 25m freestyle - Nikita Partridge (7yrs) - 6.16s PB 50m freestyle - Clare Wilson (9yrs) - 4.27s PB On Thursday February 10, the club held its first ever dive clinic for members with 25 swimmers taking part. The two coaches worked with the kids, focusing on improving dive techniques. Thank you to the coaches and all the kids that came along and we hope they learnt some valuable skills.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/43b768a2-5d3a-4fc3-87b3-cd1fd98c5a09_rotated_270.jpg/r0_260_3024_1969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg