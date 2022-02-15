Blitzing shot at the rifle range

news, local-news,

Gloucester Rifle Club's Sunday Target shoot. In overcast conditions on Sunday February 6, at 500 metres in free-class fullbore, Stuart Kerr posted a blitzing 107.5, chased hard by Steve Pennicuik and Nick Pennicuik on fine scores of 96.1 and 93.1. In 25 metre rimfire, Laurie Smith posted a ripping 244. Next shoot will be on Sunday February 20, with fullbore at 600 metres from 8.30am followed by a club general meeting from 10.30 and 50 metre rimfire from 11.30am. Vaccinated visitors are welcome on shoot days, with due care, and enquiries regarding club activities and firearms licensing may be made to Steve Pennicuik on 0427 059 717. The next Firearms Licensing Course is planned for Saturday 16 April - with prior bookings essential. It is sincerely hoped that no change to COVID conditions will interfere with these plans.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/f0f488fa-b9fc-4b2b-a3fa-f2e2c03b3f32.JPG/r3120_882_6000_2509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg