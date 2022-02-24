news, local-news, bucketts radio

The community has pulled together to help save its radio station with the Bucketts Radio - Raise the Tower fundraiser reaching its target. After a COVID-delay causing the event to move from October 2021 to February 12, 2022, it not only sold out but it exceeded the $5000 target to help build a new transmission tower. The night of music, sponsored by the Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc (GACCI) and the Gloucester School of Arts, saw four live acts take to the stage at the Gloucester Country Club. RELATED: An event to keep our community radio station broadcasting Young Gloucester musicians, Adelaide McIntosh and Charles Tonks, kicked off the event before Nowendoc native, Dan Higgins played a few of his original country tunes. Then it was time for dinner and the silent auction run by Bob Tebbet. After donning his splendid pink suit jacket and matching fedora, Bob announced the winners before holding a lively auction for a couple of additional items. Then it was back to the music with Hester Fraser's new venture, the House of Jazz Collective jamming on stage before Gloucester's the Bowden Brothers rounded out the evening with their beautiful harmonies. According to Gloucester Broadcasters Association (which manages Bucketts Radio) president, Shayne Holstein the amount raised would just about get the station "over the line". The initial amount needed for the tower, that would keep the station broadcasting and reach a larger audience, was $40,000. Since then, costs have dropped after securing a secondhand building to house the transmitter equipment. While the final figures were not in as yet, Shayne said with fundraising amount and the Community Broadcasting Foundation grant funding of around $33,000, things were looking good. "There's a little red tape to traverse but we expect to be broadcasting from Kia-Ora Lookout by the middle of the year. We are getting great support from the Gloucester business community too in the form of 'sponsorship' advertising and I can see this continuing," Shayne said. This type of support will help the station with it's ongoing costs of broadcasting. "Raise The Tower was a phenomenal success and exceeded all my expectations. As I said on the night I am humbled by the generosity of the Gloucester community. The concert was truly a community event and a testimony of community spirit. The team from GACCI and Gloucester School of Arts put in such hard work, from securing funding to pay the artists and setting up the ticket sales to taking care of all the little details, which made it a night to remember for years to come," he said. "When I looked across the room and noticing smiles on people's faces, I knew something special was happening that night." The event was made possible by a wide range of local businesses which donated items for the auction, the musicians who performed for less than rack-rates, the Gloucester Country Club which provided the venue, the restaurant which provided a generous meal for a budget price and the community members who supported the event. "It truly was a special night," Shayne said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/209e3a6d-a1f4-4c74-bd3c-a0a32da72c56.JPG/r358_973_5172_3693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg