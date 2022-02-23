news, local-news,

Gloucester roads are a mobility nightmare for some residents. Taking the dog for a walk or visiting a neighbour across the street shouldn't be dangerous but for some it is. For those like Robert Mendham, who have mobility challenges, the state of Gloucester's roads, with areas of broken bitumen, pot-marked stretches and uneven surfaces, are incredibly difficult to navigate. Robert loves to walk everyday, especially with his dog. "If I stop walking, I think I'll stop. I need to exercise to keep my body subtle," Robert explained. But taking a walk out his front door, isn't so simple. Robert is an amputee from his hip down on this right side, so the surface that he walks on matters. "Being an amputee, it's very difficult when there's a variance of levels," Robert explained. One day he was on a walk and there was a bump in the road that he didn't see. "When my foot hit the uneven surface my hydraulic knee released causing me to fall immediately. I landed with my hand under by artificial hip. It all happened so fast." The hard surface of his hip caused permanent damage to his finger. People may wonder why Robert was walking on the road. It's the lack of footpaths around town forcing some residents onto the road who need a hard surface to walk or drive mobility scooters on. Which presents another set of challenges - motorists. "I was challenged on Ravenshaw Street just the other day," Robert said. A young driver yelled profanities at him as he was travelling on his mobility scooter, telling him to get off the road. "But there's no footpath, so I need to be on the road," he said. Robert recently took a drive around town and noted at least eight major spots on the roads that are cause for alarm for anyone with mobility issues. He came across everything from broken bitumen with grass growing through it and pot-marked sections of road to stretches of patched holes surrounded by new holes and a sizable ridge that seems to have just been tarred over. RELATED: Roads transfer state election promise questioned ahead of Upper Hunter by election And it's not just around town, but also directly out front of his house. Being a social person, Robert likes to visit his 92-year-old neighbour, Nita Deards. But to get there is like travelling over a roller coaster, with several waves of bitumen. "The road was only resurfaced about two years ago and it seems to move." The constant shifting of the levels makes it dangerous for both him and Nita to navigate across, not knowing where the ridges are. And single colour of the vast surface makes it difficult to see the variances in levels. Two months ago, Robert went into the MidCoast Council Gloucester office to raise a complaint about the road. A couple of weeks later he got a message from council stating that someone would come and have a look. Since then, he's heard nothing. MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott said he completely understood Robert's frustration. "It is something that is repeated right across the 3600 kilometres of road network that we maintain in various different forms. The condition of the road network is frustrating for many residents," Mr Scott said. In regard to Robert's complaint, Mr Scott advised council haf inspected the rutting road, observing no significant change in the road condition. "It isn't a major defect and is similar to some of the other roads Gloucester. We assessed it as low risk. Our teams undertook pothole patching in the area in December last year following the complaint. however we did not rectify the minor rutting," he said. "Unfortunately, from our records we don't appear to have advised the resident that we won't be fixing the rutting at this stage." According to Mr Scott, most of the investment in renewing the infrastructure is focused around the regional road network at the moment. This has been made possible due to substantial grant funding, savings achieved early in the council merger and the special rate variation income. "The level of works currently being done is far greater than what we have ever done before," he said. Regional roads are being targeted for improvement as they have larger numbers of vehicles using them per day and tend to be higher speed environments, making these higher risk roads a priority, Mr Scott explained. "We simply don't have what it would take to fix everything nor could we physically do that." From council's annual reports it's evident there is a decent gap between income and funds needed to stop assets from deteriorating, Mr Scott said. "This situation existed prior to merger and we are working towards resolving it in the longer term. It isn't something we can magically fix. For the immediate future the conditions on local roads will deteriorate faster than we can repair and restore them." That being said, council does have long-term roads work planned. For more information about the road network visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Roads

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/891ddf8f-b126-4aa8-a2d1-d42e8b2d71f2_rotated_90.JPG/r474_537_3810_2422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg