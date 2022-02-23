news, local-news,

Colour meets adventure in Gloucester artist, Dimity Bowden's debut exhibition. Driven by her passion for incorporating colour into her world, Dimity's Choose Your Own Adventure exhibition opens at Gloucester Gallery on Thursday, March 3 and runs until Sunday, March 27. Although Dimity has been painting for almost 10 years, this is her first public exhibition. "One day I bought some paints and using canvases my mum had given me, I began my art journey," Dimity said. "As I'm not a confident drawer or adept at bringing true forms to life, I choose to paint abstract. I truly enjoy this approach and seeing what evolves." And the use of colour has been a big part of her life. "Whether it be art, gardening, making lotions and potions, the clothes I wear or through cooking, I love incorporating colour into my world," Dimity said. Choose Your Own Adventure consists of abstract paintings using a method known as fluid art. "I've been painting this way for the last couple of years after being shown some of my cousin's artworks which fascinated me," Dimity explained. "What attracted me to this style of painting was the potential of using so many colours on a variety of mediums to create fantasy worlds." Fluid art is the process of pouring paints onto a canvas to create unique pieces of artwork. It's an abstract painting technique that involves the use of fluid art mediums, such as free flowing acrylic, or very runny acrylics, powdered pigments or inks. A range or techniques are used to pour the medium onto the canvas to achieve different effects. Colours can be layers in a cup before pouring or poured on one by one. For there, the artist can manipulate the paint on the canvas. "The act of moving the paint around your chosen surface by pouring, tilting, blowing and/or swiping with assorted materials to create landscapes, creatures and patterns is both relaxing and challenging," Dimity said. She said that not actually knowing what may evolve when she's creating a new piece of artwork was part of the excitement. "You never know what magical things may emerge and shape themselves into the final product." The Choose Your Own Adventure exhibition runs from Thursday, March 3 to Sunday, March 27 at Gloucester Gallery, 25 Denison Street. Dimity will be hosting an official gallery opening on Friday, March 4 at 6pm. The gallery is open Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free.

