Businesses in the Upper Hunter Electorate that have struggled with the impacts of COVID-19 will benefit from the NSW Government's $40 million Regional Job Creation Fund round two that aims to create 2,000 new direct jobs in regional NSW over three years. Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said applications are open for projects that will attract investment through co-funded business initiatives to support economic recovery and resilience in the electorate. Mr Layzell said grants will range from $100,000 to $5 million to help fund projects such as replacing plant equipment, upgrading technology and developing regionally iconic tourism experiences. "Businesses in the Upper Hunter Electorate have shown incredible resilience in the face of COVID-19, and the Regional Job Creation Fund is continuing to support them by co-funding projects that drive investment, create jobs and boost economic recovery," Mr Layzell said. The Upper Hunter and Muswellbrook council areas have already benefitted from the opening round of the program. Under Round One, Murrurundi Gin producer Magpie Distilling received $100,000 to assist with its business expansion plans whilst caravan and motorhome sharing platform, Camplify, has also received a $100,000 grant to establish a customer service base at Muswellbrook. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said Round One of the Regional Job Creation Fund provided $100 million to help businesses expand, attract investment and relocate to regional NSW, supporting more than 100 regional projects and creating nearly 5,000 new jobs in key engine industries. "Round Two will attract new investment from businesses both here and overseas and enable economic recovery across agriculture, manufacturing, energy and tourism industries and ensure they continue to thrive now and into the future," Mr Toole said. "Through the Regional Job Creation Fund, we will continue to build robust regional economies, giving businesses, employees and their families confidence in the growth and prosperity of regional NSW." Applications are open until 9am Monday March 14. For information about eligibility criteria and program guidelines, go to www.nsw.gov.au/regional-growth-fund/regional-job-creation-fund .

NSW Government's $40 million Regional Job Creation Fund round two open for applications